Indore: Hyperactive IMC cleans litter outside city temples

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation, on Saturday, was seen in a hyperactive mode on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. They were on the alert regarding the litter gathering outside temples and at other public places. IMC officials said that, on the occasion of the Hanuman Jayanti, bhandaras and big programmes were organised at many places where food and prasad were distributed and flowers were showered.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal had issued instructions to this effect to IMC officials on Saturday morning. She instructed them to maintain cleanliness outside the temples so that no litter could spread around.

IMC’s teams were also directed to keep collecting litter from the temples of the city in several rotations so that the litter did not gather in bulk. IMC also deployed special staff at several bhandaras and outside big temples of Lord Hanuman for quickly doing the cleanliness work.

The IMC commissioner instructed the officials to keep more dustbins in the temples and such other places so that the litter there could be thrown into the trash bins.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:04 PM IST