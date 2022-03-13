Indore: Husband left wife in jungle, DLSA provides her justice

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The District Legal Service Authority provided legal aid to a domestic violence victim without charging any fee and helped her get justice in a case in which her husband left her in the jungle as she did not meet his demands for Rs 10 lakh for a JCB.

DLAO Digvijay Singh said the case was handled by advocate Puja Khetrapal. The judgment in the case awarded Rs 5,000 maintenance to the victim and a warning to the accused never to harass the victim in future. The judgment was made by the court under judicial magistrate Ravendra Kumar Soni.

Khetrapal said the victim was a 26-year-old woman who had studied only till Class 5. She got married with the accused in 2013. Till 2020, the couple had no child because of which her in-laws and husband treated her roughly.

Once the accused had also dropped the victim alone in the jungle forcibly after which, somehow, she managed to come back home. The accused also demanded Rs 10 lakh from the victim for buying a JCB. The accused harassed the victim physically and emotionally, as well.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 12:43 AM IST