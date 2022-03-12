Indore: Earth moving equipment and construction machinery expo 'Earthcon 2022' begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Earthcon- a National Level Expo for Earth Moving Equipment and Construction Machinery has begun here at Labhganga Exhibition Center on Saturday.

The expo, which is one of the biggest expos in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, was inaugurated Pramod Dufaria, president of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh.

The main objective of the expo, which is being organized in Indore for second times, is to create development oriented awareness in Madhya Pradesh, in which new generation equipment are being displayed.

Machineries like earth moving equipment, material handling Equipment, Hydraulic Machine, Mining Machine, Earth Moving Spares, DG Set etc are put in display.

The exhibitors from Haryana, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune are participating.

ALSO READ Indore: ISOD urges hospitals to appoint nodal officer to coordinate organ donations

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 02:09 PM IST