Indore: Husband, 4 others booked for dowry harassment

Indore: City police on Wednesday registered a dowry harassment case against the husband and four of his family members. The man allegedly also pronounced triple talaq to separate from his wife when she was at her parent's place in Vijay Nagar area. The police are investigating the case further.

SP (east) Vijay Khatri said that a woman of Swarnabagh Colony approached Vijay Nagar police station and lodged a complaint that her husband Saifulla Kadari, a resident of Juni Kankad area, his father, mother and two other sisters-in-law were harassing her for dowry, abusing and beating her. The woman got married to Saifulla six years ago.

She was staying at her parent’s place for a few months. She came to know that her husband Saifulla had married another woman without informing her. On Wednesday, her husband reached her parent's place where they had an argument. Then the accused allegedly pronounced triple talaq and fled from there.