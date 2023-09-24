Indore: Hundreds Of Vehicles Reach RTO To Get Fitness Certificate | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Transporters and vehicle dealers heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday when the officials of the Transport Department called off their strike and returned to work after five days.

A large number of vehicles reached RTO for fitness certificates which were pending for a week due to the strike while many applicants also reached the office to get their new or renewed licences.

According to the staff, over 100 vehicles reached the RTO office on Saturday due to which a traffic jam like situation prevailed in the area. Meanwhile, RTO Pradeep Sharma said that staff returned to work on Saturday and they have issued fitness certificates of all the vehicles that came to the RTO for the same.

“As we resumed work after five days, the pending applications were taken on priority. I have directed all the officials to clear the pending work at the earliest. We will get back to the routine by the next week,” the RTO said.

Transporters were badly hit due to the strike as many of their vehicles remained parked idle waiting for the fitness certificates or renewal of registrations. The dealers were also facing an ordeal as the registration of many vehicles is pending with the department.

About 500 new vehicles get registered every day and about 400 old vehicle registrations get renewed. The work of over 2,000 driving license applications and around 1,000 fitness applications got stuck due to the strike.

Officials return after assurance

According to a senior transport official, they have called off their strike after the assurance from the Transport Commissioner to meet their demands at the earliest. “The Transport Commissioner has assured us to meet our demands and to send the files of grade pay scale and promotion at the earliest,” the official said.

