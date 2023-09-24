Bhopal: ‘Conflict Of India V/S Bharat Came To Fore’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The conflict of India versus Bharat that came to the fore during G-20 is actually a conflict of Bharat’s concept, system and life values, said RSS leader Suresh Soni.

“Today, the country is moving towards its original form after facing all kinds of attacks,” added the author of India’s Glorious Scientific Tradition.

Soni was speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day seminar on, Swatatva: Purna swaraj ki Dasha, organised by Dharmpal Shodhpeeth and Swaraj Sanchanalaya at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Saturday.

Soni said that the sages of India were not just philosophers. They documented the knowledge and also made a system to disseminate it among people.

Litterateur Rameshwar Mishra Pankaj threw light on the current Indian system and independence in the first technical session. In another technical session, author Anand Kumar Singh threw light on Indian culture. Shivdutt said that western civilisation influenced the Indian psyche. Prof Rakesh Kumar Mishra explained the difference between Indian culture, Vedas and identity of India and western culture.