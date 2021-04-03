Indore: How will we attempt exams amid Covid-19? Students ask Madhya Pradesh education board

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is offering counselling services via helpline for 10th and 12th board examinations. As soon as the helpline was activated, most calls pertained to catching coronavirus while attempting board examinations.

The service is operational from 8 am to 8 pm. With help of helpline number, all the information will be available to teachers, parents and the students who will appear in the board examination. Students will be able to get help in their studies by calling the toll free number - 18002330175.

The dates of board examinations have also changed. The 10th board examinations that were to be held from April 30-May 15 will take place from April 30-May 19, 2021.

At the same time, the 12th examination, which was to start from May 1 and end on May 18 has been rescheduled. The examinations will now be held from May 1-May 21.

As per the new timetable, students will get 8-day time to prepare for mathematics examination. The biology and biotechnology paper for class 12 students were earlier scheduled on the same day, that is, May 11. As per the new timetable, they will now be conducted on different dates. Biology paper will be on May 20 instead of May 11. Apart from this, the paper of Informatics Practices to be held on May 12 will now be on May 21.