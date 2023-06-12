 Indore: Housing Fair Receives Great Response 
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Housing Fair Receives Great Response 

Indore: Housing Fair Receives Great Response 

Officials said that over 1,800 people visited on the third day of the fair and 150 bookings were done for flats on Sunday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 06:16 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The four days housing fair organised at Gulmarg Complex-1 and Gulmarg Complex-2 of Light House Project that started on June 09 received a great response on Sunday. 

Officials said that over 1,800 people visited on the third day of the fair and 150 bookings were done for flats on Sunday. So far more than 250 flats have been booked and more than 3000 people have visited the fair.

Read Also
Indore: Government Land Worth Rs 8.60 Crore Freed, 12 Booked For Fraud
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Housing Fair Receives Great Response 

Indore: Housing Fair Receives Great Response 

Indore: 19 Lakh Women Get Benefit Of Ladli Behna Yojana In Division 

Indore: 19 Lakh Women Get Benefit Of Ladli Behna Yojana In Division 

Indore: Government Land Worth Rs 8.60 Crore Freed, 12 Booked For Fraud

Indore: Government Land Worth Rs 8.60 Crore Freed, 12 Booked For Fraud

Power Consumption Rises In Malwa-Nimar Region

Power Consumption Rises In Malwa-Nimar Region

Digitalisation Must For Organisation’s Holistic Progress: IIM-I Director

Digitalisation Must For Organisation’s Holistic Progress: IIM-I Director