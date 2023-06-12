Indore: Housing Fair Receives Great Response 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The four days housing fair organised at Gulmarg Complex-1 and Gulmarg Complex-2 of Light House Project that started on June 09 received a great response on Sunday.

Officials said that over 1,800 people visited on the third day of the fair and 150 bookings were done for flats on Sunday. So far more than 250 flats have been booked and more than 3000 people have visited the fair.