Indore: Government Land Worth Rs 8.60 Crore Freed, 12 Booked For Fraud

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration conducted a drive against the land sharks and recovered land worth Rs 8.60 crore and lodged a case against 12 people who are involved in land fraud.

Officials said that an FIR has been lodged against 12 accused at Aerodrome Police Station after an investigation into the case of illegal sale of 4.440 hectares of government land in village Bangarda and other government lands.

Land worth about Rs 8 crore 60 lakh has been freed from the land mafia.

A case has been registered against brokers, vendors and other people involved in the conspiracy in the case of selling government land illegally. Police booked Zafar, Nitin Jaiswal, Hasam Khan, Ajmeri Khan, Purshottam Sharma, Madhav, Keshav Tiwari, Rupesh Pingle, Manoj Jaiswal, Pooja Jatt, Vishal and Anil Khichi.

The collector in his order to secure the government lands instructed that the Municipal Corporation shall write information on the walls about this being government land and therefore it should not be bought and sold. Along with this, iron boards have been put up bearing numbers of officers, SDM and tehsildar.

