Indore: House panel takes stock of rural development works

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Parliamentary Committee, which visited Indore under the chairmanship of MP Pratap Rao Jadhav on Monday, reviewed the rural development projects going on in the district. The members of the committee also held discussions with the beneficiaries of the schemes.

The members of the committee reached Chandravatiganj village in the district. They inspected the works, including cleanliness, fruit garden, housing construction, crematorium and others, related to rural development there. They interacted with women of the groups formed under the Aajeevika Mission and saw the bamboo materials and brooms produced by them. They discussed with the field officers of the women and child development department and inquired about the implementation of Anganwadi.

The members of the committee also visited Muktidham (crematorium) built with public participation. Here, they saw the park built under the 15th Finance Commission and MNREGA scheme. The members also took stock of cleanliness-related works near Panchayat Bhavan. Jadhav appreciated the development works being carried out in the district.

Director, Panchayati Raj, Alok Kumar Singh told the members that the schemes and programmes related to rural development were being effectively implemented in the state. He said Internet connectivity had been established in almost all the panchayats and now e-payment was working under most of the schemes. There is also a strong system of audit of all the panchayats in the state.

On this occasion, members of the committee and MPs Vijay Kumar Dubey, Rajveer Diler, Shanta Chhetri, Narendra Kumar, Gitaben Rathwa, Talari Rangaiah, Narayan Bhai Rathwa, Dinesh Chandra Anavadia and Ajay Pratap Singh, besides director, Panchayati Raj, Alok Kumar Singh, commissioner of the Madhya Pradesh State Employment Guarantee Council Sufia Farooqui, deputy secretary, panchayat and rural development department, Kedar Singh, and chief executive officer of the zilla panchayat Vandana Sharma were also present.

