Indore: Hottest day so far, day temperature crosses 36 degrees Celsius

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the day temperature is increasing, nights too are turning unbearable for the citizens with the temperature crossing 19 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature crossed 36 degrees Celsius, on Wednesday, and the regional Meteorological Department officials forecast no relief for the people for the next few days.

The current rise in temperatures is because of the hot winds blowing in from Rajasthan into the state for the past few days. However, the sky remained partially cloudy since Wednesday morning but did not bring any relief to the people. With the continuous rise in temperature, people were seen driving two-wheelers with their faces covered while the roadside kiosks and vendors remained busy serving cold drinks to people to beat the heat.

"There'll be no difference in the night temperature except an increase by 2-3 degrees in the coming days. Only local factors will be responsible for any change in the weather conditions in the coming days," Meteorological department officials said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 36.3 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal, while the night temperature was recorded at 19.2 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius above normal.

