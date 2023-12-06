Indore: Hotel Employee Hangs Self, Dies

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man committed suicide after hanging himself at his residence in Khajrana police station area on Tuesday morning. The exact reason behind the extreme decision could not be established as no note was recovered from his place. The family members alleged that he took the step as he was unemployed for a couple of months. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The police are probing the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Rajesh Chourasia, a resident of Saraswati Nagar in Khajrana who originally hailed from Rewa. He was a cook in a city hotel. He is survived by his wife and two children. Rajesh’s wife Rekha said that he was tense for a couple of days over losing his job. He had talked with her till 2 am at night and he asked her to go to sleep. When she went into his room in the morning, he was found hanging from the ceiling. The police initiated a probe into the case to know the reason behind the extreme step and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Teen consumes poisonous substance, dies

A 17-year-old girl committed suicide after consuming poisonous substance at her place in Kanadiya police station area on Monday. She was taken to the hospital where she died during treatment around 12 am. The reason behind the extreme decision has not yet been known as she did not leave any suicide note. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Shivani Parmar, a resident of Bicholi Mardana. She had a brother and was the only daughter of her parents. Shivani’s uncle Kailash said that she told her family that she consumed some poisonous substance during her treatment and the family members are unaware why she consumed such substance. The police began an investigation into the case and sent the body for autopsy.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA