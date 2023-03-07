Indore: Hot & humid day gives way to pleasant evening

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gusty winds and rainfall in various parts of the city turned Monday evening pleasant after a hot and humid day. The change in weather conditions gave relief to the citizens as the day temperature had increased again to 33 degrees Celsius after dropping to 30 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The regional meteorological department officials said that the weather conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days, and there were chances of light rains and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

According to the weatherman, winds were blowing with maximum speed of 36 kilometres per hour on Monday evening, and light rainfall had taken place in various parts of the district.

“Westerly winds were blowing till afternoon, and the weather remained hot. However, wind pattern changed in the evening to north-northeasterly, which caused the change in weather,” Met officials said.

“The western disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies and an induced circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower levels. A trough runs from south Konkan to central Chhattisgarh at lower tropospheric levels. Under their influence hailstorm with gusty winds speed 30-40 kmph at isolated places over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Maharashtra will take place on March 7,” meteorology department officials said.

Max – 33.7 degrees Celsius (One degree above normal)

Min – 19 degrees Celsius (Four degrees above normal)

Power plays hide & seek

Electricity supply got interrupted for a few minutes several times on Monday evening due to gusty winds that hit the city. The wind caused faults due to which supply got interrupted. However, West Discom officials ensured that the supply was restored at the earliest.