Indore sports update: Hosts Emerald Heights continue winning run

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hosts Emerald Heights International School, Modern School and MNSS Rai won their respective matches in the IPSC U-19 Girls Basketball tournament on Wednesday.

The girls team of Emerald Heights defeated Sanskar Valley School Bhopal by 38-16 in a one-sided match. During the match, Sakshi Godha scored 21 and Samya Wadhwani scored 15 points for the winning team.In other matches, Modern School easily beat The Man School by 34-16. Pooja Sayaja scored 12 and Neha Bhatia scored 9 points for the winning team. DPS Mathura Road defeated PPS School Nabha by 44-19. For the victorious team, Afia Ashi scored 12 and Sambhavni Sharma scored 9 points. In another league match, DPS Mathura Road team defeated DPS RK Puram 56-43 in a closely fought match. Sambhavi Sharma scored 19 and Harleen Kaur scored 16 points. MNSS Rai defeated Modern School by 46-17. Sakshi Choubey scored 14 points. Shagun Pal of the opposition team also fought and scored 11 points.

