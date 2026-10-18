Indore Hospital Under Fire! Congress Alleges Medicine Scam, Missing Stock Records And Private Lab Commissions | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers staged a protest at Manorama Raje Hospital, alleging serious irregularities in medicine procurement and distribution, missing stock records and possible commission dealings involving private laboratories.

Led by Block 14 president Girish Joshi and Vivek Khandelwal, the protesters hung an effigy of the hospital superintendent to express their anger and demand an impartial investigation.

Congress leaders alleged that the hospital had purchased medicines worth crores of rupees for patients, but irregularities in their distribution raised questions about their actual use.

They also alleged that medicines meant for patients were being sold. However, these allegations are yet to be independently verified.

The protesters further claimed that records related to the hospital's storeroom for several years were missing. They questioned how the purchase, storage and distribution of medicines could be verified without complete records and demanded an investigation to identify those responsible.

Congress leaders also alleged that patients were being asked to undergo certain medical tests at private laboratories despite the hospital having facilities.

They suspected possible commission arrangements and said the practice was placing an additional financial burden on patients, particularly those from poor and middle-class families.

The party claimed that several memorandums had previously been submitted to the authorities, but no concrete action had followed. It also alleged that the authorities had not provided information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The protesters demanded a transparent inquiry into medicine purchases, stock records, laboratory referrals and charges collected from patients. They said authorities should take strict action against anyone found guilty of irregularities.

Congress leaders said hospital authorities must answer the allegations and ensure that patients receive proper treatment and medicines without unnecessary financial hardship.