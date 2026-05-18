Indore Hospital Row: Kin Allege Wrong Treatment At Shelby Hospital , Administration Denies Charges |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute broke out at Shelby Hospital on Sunday after a patient’s family alleged negligence and improper treatment by doctors, while the hospital administration rejected the allegations and termed them baseless.

The controversy relates to Hansa Mehta, a resident of Vallabh Nagar, who was admitted to the hospital on May 10 after suffering a leg fracture. Her son, Vivek Mehta, alleged that during treatment, the patient was administered the wrong syrup despite objections reportedly raised by medical staff.

He claimed the patient’s condition deteriorated because of the alleged error and said doctors had acknowledged the issue in writing.

According to the family, treating doctor Dr Yogesh Shah pressured them to take discharge, warning that the patient could otherwise be discharged after 5 pm. Vivek Mehta said his mother was not in a condition to be moved and questioned where the family could take her in such circumstances.

The incident triggered heated arguments and chaos on the hospital premises, which continued for several hours. However, till around 7.30 pm, the patient had reportedly not been discharged.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Vivek Joshi denied the allegations, stating that the patient remained stable and admitted to the ward. He said the hospital has around 140 admitted patients and no similar complaints had surfaced.

The administration alleged that the family created unnecessary disturbance and claimed statements from doctors were obtained under pressure. The hospital also said it plans to file a police complaint and would present its official version before the media on Monday.