 4 Held For Contract Stabbing Over A Financial Dispute In Indore
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4 Held For Contract Stabbing Over A Financial Dispute In Indore

To teach the victim a lesson, Chakravarty contacted his friend, Ritesh Muchhal, to hire assailants. They gave a contract killing token of Rs 30,000 to two hitmen, Pushp Vaishnav and Umesh Vaishnav. As per the pre-planned conspiracy, Pushp and Umesh arrived at the location on the day of the incident riding a motorcycle without a number plate.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 17, 2026, 12:15 AM IST
4 Held For Contract Stabbing Over A Financial Dispute In Indore
4 held for contract stabbing over a financial dispute in Indore | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four individuals in connection with a stabbing incident, including the mastermind who contracted the hit over a financial dispute under the MG Road police station limits, police said on Saturday.

On May 13, the victim filed a complaint at the MG Road Police Station stating that two unidentified bike-borne miscreants wearing face masks confronted the victim and stabbed him with a knife.

During the investigation, a police team scanned CCTV footage in the vicinity and arrested a prime suspect, identified as Gaurav Chakravarty. Upon interrogation, Chakravarty confessed to planning the entire conspiracy.

He revealed that he had a dispute with the victim regarding a financial transaction related to a Goods and Services Tax (GST) settlement. As the victim continuously pressured him to clear the dues, Chakravarty hatched a plan to avoid the payment entirely.

To teach the victim a lesson, Chakravarty contacted his friend, Ritesh Muchhal, to hire assailants. They gave a contract killing token of Rs 30,000 to two hitmen, Pushp Vaishnav and Umesh Vaishnav.

As per the pre-planned conspiracy, Pushp and Umesh arrived at the location on the day of the incident riding a motorcycle without a number plate. They attacked the victim and fled the scene. Following the mastermind's confession, the police tracked down all the remaining suspects.

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