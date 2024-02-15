Indore: Hosp Staff Hangs Self After Dad’s Rebuke

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old employee of a private hospital committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in MG Road. His body was found hanging on Tuesday afternoon, when his mother went to his room as he did not wake up till noon. The exact reason behind the extreme step could not be ascertained. However, it is said that he hanged himself after his father scolded him over some issue. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Palash Boyat, a resident of Usha Fatak. He was an employee at a private hospital in the city. He hanged himself on the night of Monday. As he used to wake up late afternoon, his family members did not check on him in the morning.

Restaurant owner hangs self

A 26-year-old restaurateur committed suicide by hanging at his place in Khudel police station area. After returning from his restaurant, he told his wife that he is going to sleep. When his family members went to his room, he was found hanging. The reason behind the extreme step could not be ascertained. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ajay Chaudhary. He owned a restaurant in the city. He came from the restaurant and went to his room to relax. Later, he was found hanging. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted post-mortem of the deceased.