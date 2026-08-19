Indore Horror: Man Kills Wife, Throws Kids Into Pond; Son Pretends To Be Dead, Survives | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and threw his two young children into a pond late Monday night in Jhalariya village under Kanadiya police station.

His 10-year-old daughter drowned, while his eight-year-old son survived by pretending to be dead. Police suspect a marital dispute and suspicion of an extramarital affair behind the crime.

The accused, Sunil Chauhan of Satwas in Dewas district, was taken into custody after he allegedly attempted to take his own life.

Police and family members said Chauhan convinced his wife Anita and children, Mahi, 10, and Ajay, eight, to leave the house late Monday night on the pretext of going for a walk as relatives lived nearby. The family said they did not suspect anything was wrong.

Boy Recounts Father’s Act

Ajay told police that his father took Anita to a secluded area near a pond, where he allegedly choked and stabbed her with a knife. Chauhan then took both children to the pond and pushed them into the water.

Ajay landed near the edge and pretended to be dead so his father would not attack him again. After Chauhan left, the boy swam to safety and ran to a nearby village for help. Residents alerted police around 1 am.

Ajay was taken to hospital. A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team launched a search for Mahi, whose body was recovered from the pond around 3 am. Both bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations.

Elder Daughter Was With Grandparents

The couple has three children, including two daughters. Ajay and Mahi lived with their parents, while elder daughter Anuska lives with her grandparents near Dewas Naka and was not present during the incident.

Family Alleges Years Of Abuse

Anita’s father, Sukhram, alleged that she faced physical abuse and harassment during her 18-year marriage. He said Chauhan was addicted to alcohol and cannabis, frequently accused Anita of being unfaithful and did not allow her to have a mobile phone or speak to her family.

According to the family, Chauhan’s parents had earlier made him leave their home because of his violent behaviour. Anita had stayed at her sister’s house two months ago and later moved to her parents’ home in Kantaphod.

Family Says Chauhan Forced Her To Return

Family members alleged that 15 days before the murder, Chauhan went to Sukhram’s house, assaulted Anita and forced her to return to Indore with him. Her family had filed a police complaint against Chauhan in Kantaphod and repeatedly asked her to leave him, but she stayed for her children.

Accused Injured Himself Before Arrest

Police took Chauhan into custody after finding him wandering nearby soon after the incident.

He had allegedly injured himself with the knife. Preliminary investigation suggests domestic disputes and his suspicion of his wife’s fidelity as possible motives.

Police are proceeding against Chauhan on charges of murder and attempted murder. Further investigation is underway.