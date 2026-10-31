Indore Horror As Man Chasing Fleeing Car Driver Dies After Being Hit, Suspect Bought Vehicle Just 4 Days Ago | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man was killed after a newly purchased car, allegedly driven by an inexperienced driver, ran over his motorcycle when he tried to stop the motorist from fleeing after an accident in Rajendra Nagar on Friday morning.

The car had earlier hit two people on CAT Road before the driver allegedly sped away, hitting the youth who chased him. Police have arrested the suspect and seized the car.

According to the police, the incident took place near Parmanu Nagar on CAT Road around 10:30 am. The deceased was identified as Praveen Bhati, a resident of Sukh Niwas. He was heading out on his motorcycle for work related to the supply of construction materials when he witnessed the car hitting two people.

As the driver tried to flee, Praveen chased him on his motorcycle to stop him.

However, the driver allegedly panicked and accelerated the car recklessly, hitting Praveen's motorcycle from the side. The impact threw him several feet away, leaving him critically injured.

Passers-by rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

His relative, Kapil Solanki, said Praveen was the only son of his elderly parents and the family's sole support. He is survived by his wife and two children. He was engaged in supplying construction materials.

Driver bought car four-five days ago

The suspect, identified as Vikas Shukla, a resident of VIP Paraspar, had purchased the car just four to five days ago. He is a deputy manager at a pharmaceutical company in Pithampur.

ACP Nidhi Saxena said, "Preliminary information suggests that the driver was inexperienced. After the initial collision, he panicked and accelerated the car to escape. In the process, three vehicles were hit one after another. The accused has been taken into custody."

Police began a probe and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.