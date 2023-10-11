 Indore: Hooters, Black Films Removed From Vehicles
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force, the traffic police on Monday launched a drive to remove hooters and black films from vehicles. 

The special checking campaign was organised at several places in the city. Hooters and black films installed on vehicles were removed by the police. 

DCP (Traffic) Manish Aggarwal said that black films and hooters were removed from some vehicles at several squares, including Khajrana, LIG, Bhanwarkuwan and others. 

The police officials said that the special checking will continue and urged the owners to remove black films or hooters from their vehicles.

The traffic police also launched a special campaign to remove non-standard number plates and took action on hundreds of vehicles. Action was also taken on the vehicles having registration plates displaying names and designations. The police warned the violators not to use such plates and not put black films and hooters in vehicles. 

