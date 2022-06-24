Indore: Honey trap case; accused threatens to expose role of 'important' men

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One of the accused in the honey trap case, Aarti Dayal, created a sensation while talking to reporters on Friday when she said she would expose many important faces involved in the case.

A hearing on the application of accused Shweta Vijay Jain was listed on Friday at Indore District Court wherein she had sought permission to open a bank locker.

Meanwhile, accused Arti Dayal was also present and made the claim that she would expose some big names at the appropriate time. She said she was innocent of the crimes she was being accused of and alleged that she had been framed. She said she did not know any of the influential people whose names were being dragged in the case. She said that she would not become a government approver, adding that she had full faith in the judiciary.

On September 17, 2019, city engineer of Indore Municipal Corporation Harbhajan Singh had complained to Palasia police that some women had made his obscene video and he was being blackmailed in the name of these videos. These women were demanding Rs 3 crore for handing over the videos to him. On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case and arrested five women and two men for blackmailing him. Later the case was handed over to the SIT.