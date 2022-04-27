Indore: Holkar Science College students attend yoga camp

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government Holkar Science College organised a Yoga camp for the first year BSc students under the college’s Sports Department and National Service Planning Department from April 19 to 26.

The chief guest was BJP Education Cell state convenor Nitesh Sharma and BJP’s Education Cell state co-convener, Pradeep Srivastava, and the special guest was police officer Jaiveer Singh Bhadoria. The guests talked about the importance of yoga in daily life and told the students that they should practice yoga for their mental and physical development too.

This yoga camp was organised under the chairmanship of the principal and additional director of the Indore division Suresh Silawat. The programme was conducted by Sports Department HoD Anupam Sharma and National Service Scheme HoD Seemavati Sisodia. College vice-principal GD Gupta, administrative officer RC Dixit and committee members Indu Tiwari, Angoorwala Bafna, Vivek Ranch, Rajneesh Jain and Vipul Kirti Sharma attended the programme.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:44 AM IST