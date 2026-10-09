Indore Holkar College Workshop Puts Tribal Knowledge, Narmada Water Under Scientific Lens |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day workshop at Government Holkar Science College, Indore, with sponsorship from the Madhya Pradesh Biodiversity Board, put traditional Tribal knowledge, biodiversity conservation and the ecological health of the Narmada River under scientific scrutiny.

Workshop coordinator Sanjay Vyas introduced the objectives, while principal Anamika Jain welcomed the guests and highlighted the importance of preserving Tribal medicinal knowledge and biodiversity. PC Dubey spoke on the relationship between 'Maa Narmada' and Tribal communities. Vejayanantham (IFS), divisional forest officer, Dhar, presented on skill development and biodiversity conservation, while environmental expert Pradeep Chandanan discussed water and soil pollution and research opportunities for students.

Social worker and environmental thinker Shankar Agrawal, representing the World Book of Records, and Tribal Bhil-Bhilala healers from Dhar district were felicitated. Winners of the poster competition on the spiritual and scientific aspects of the Narmada were also honoured.

On Oct 7, Microbiology, Botany and Horticulture students of Holkar College, accompanied by Sanjay Vyas and faculty members, visited Maheshwar and Dhar. They collected Narmada water and soil samples and documented local flora and the role of Tribal communities in biodiversity conservation.

Students also visited the Ladvi nursery at Mandleshwar, where they gained practical knowledge under the guidance of Abhijeet Swami, forest range officer, Maheshwar.

The college will scientifically analyse the collected samples and submit the findings to the Madhya Pradesh Biodiversity Board, providing valuable research data for future conservation efforts.