Indore: Holkar College To Confer Deshpande Award On 4 Teachers

Holkar College |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government Holkar Science College, the biggest science college in the state, is going to organise Dr SS Deshpande National Award Ceremony and a national seminar on October 6 and 7.

The award will be given years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The recipients of the award include Pacific University (Uaipur) associate professor Dr Paras Tak (2019), IIT Kharagpur professor Dr Pradeep Singh (2022), IIT Indore assistant professor Dr Umesh Kshirsagar (2021) and IIT Indore professor Dr Sanjay K Singh (2022).

College principal Prof Suresh Silawat stated that the accolade is for work in the field of chemistry, and is named in memory of Dr Deshpande, a devoted professor and diligent researcher. “Deshpande’s remarkable contribution had spanned from 1920 to 1975, during which he served the institution wholeheartedly,” Silawat said.

The award was introduced in 2011, which happened to be International Year of Chemistry.

Event coordinator Anamika Jain said that the award is going to be bestowed on the quartet for their contribution to the field of research in the Chemistry discipline.

Apart from awards, the college will also felicitate seven retired principals who have served the college in the last 25 years.

The retired principals include Dr Ram Shrivastava, Dr Narendra Dhakad, Dr Harbans Singh, Dr RK Tugnawat, Dr Rooplekha Vyas, Dr KN Chaturvedi and Dr SL Garg.

“We decided to acknowledge the contribution of the then principals who played a crucial role in making what Holkar College is today,” Silawat said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)