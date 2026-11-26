Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government Holkar (Model Autonomous) Science College, Indore, is strengthening its position as an emerging centre for international academic collaboration, research and industry-oriented education through partnerships with four institutions and organisations across Taiwan, Switzerland, South Africa and India.

Global partnerships to benefit thousands of students

The college has established non-financial memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with National Dong Hwa University (Taiwan), the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), Switzerland, Fo Guang University (Taiwan) and Robokorda, South Africa, in association with Indore-based Eco Mechatronics Automation.

These collaborations aim to connect classroom learning with global research practices, technological advancements and practical industry exposure. The partnership with National Dong Hwa University will facilitate academic exchange and joint research, benefiting over 60 faculty members, 50 research scholars and more than 2,000 students. The FiBL partnership will promote research in organic farming, soil health and sustainable agriculture, benefiting over 70 faculty members, 15 research scholars and more than 3,000 students. Meanwhile, Fo Guang University will support cross-cultural academic interaction and interdisciplinary learning, with over 200 faculty members, 400 research scholars and more than 10,000 students among its beneficiaries.

Cybersecurity and automation to bridge academia-industry gap

A significant industry-oriented collaboration with Robokorda and Eco Mechatronics Automation will focus on cybersecurity, robotics, automation, IoT, electronics and hands-on technical training. It will also benefit police personnel undergoing training at PTC, Indore, taking the estimated indirect beneficiaries to nearly 15,000. Principal Anamika Jain and IQAC coordinator Swagata Gupta are associated with the initiative.

The collaborations signal Holkar Science College's growing emphasis on internationalisation, research opportunities and employability, positioning the institution beyond conventional classroom-based education.