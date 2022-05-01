Indore: ‘Hobby is a constructive way to take creative risks'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): "A hobby is a constructive way to take creative risks. A hobby presents its own set of challenges that require you to use your brain differently. Because creativity is a translatable skill, you will benefit from the problem-solving activities while having a positive outlet for stress," said Rakesh Jain, principal facilitator

Outdoor Adventures while addressing a seminar organised by Indore Management Association organised a seminar on ‘Critical Thinking & Creative Problem Solving’.

Rakesh has an active interest in behaviour dynamics. His vast experience in the management & adventure playfields of the Himalayas coupled with insights into the mechanisms of the human mind have seen him develop and design a vast number of training modules over the last decade.

His specialty lies in using the outdoors as a medium to communicate complex and difficult ideas making them fun while improving the learning curve.

Jain said that human can’t know their limit until they are exposed to challenges of nature and adventure. He explained that to recognise assumptions, evaluate arguments and to draw conclusions there are keys to critical thinking through various engaging activities.

He said that empathy is the ability to see the perspective of others. It's a key element of emotional intelligence. In the workplace, it allows you to understand the viewpoint of co-workers and customers.

High emotional intelligence is also an important step in becoming a great leader. Use empathy to implement solutions that will add value to others and the organisation.

The more you see something, the more easily your brain points it out to you. This may lead you to want to solve problems in the same manner you always do. Recognize this tendency when you need unique solutions or innovations. Key details and information get left out when you make an assumption based on past knowledge or how things have always worked. Overcome this tendency by clarifying the assumptions of others,responding appropriately and defining goal expectations.

Practice creative problem, it is the best way to learn a skill. It should be practised. The more issues presented that need creative solutions, the easier it will become to hone a problem - solving process . Try regularly exposing yourself to new scenarios that require different thinking.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 01:42 AM IST