Indore Hit-And-Run: Woman Sanitation Worker Killed, Son Injured As Speeding Car Rams Into Two-Wheeler | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old woman sanitation worker of the Indore Municipal Corporation died after a speeding car rammed into the two-wheeler she was riding with her son while they were on their way to work on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred near Hukumchand Ghantaghar Square under the Tukoganj police station limits.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Mamta Amarwad, a resident of Amar Tekri, was travelling with her son, Sahil (24), around 7 am when the car hit their vehicle. Both were thrown onto the road and reportedly dragged for a few feet following the impact.

Both of them were rushed to a hospital where Mamta, who sustained severe injuries, succumbed to her injuries, while her son was also admitted for treatment.

According to Sahil, they were travelling from Janjeerwala towards Indraprastha Tower when the accident occurred. He claimed that they were crossing the square on a green traffic signal when a car approaching from the Palasia side hit their two-wheeler without stopping.

Sahil said the impact threw both of them onto the road, and his mother's head struck the road divider, causing fatal injuries.

The car driver fled the spot after the collision. Police found the vehicle's number plate at the accident site and are using it to identify the car and trace its driver. Further investigation is underway.