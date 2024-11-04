 Indore: Hindu Jagran Manch Burns Bangladesh Flag Over Sedition Case Registered Against 18 Bangladeshi Hindus
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Hindu Jagran Manch Burns Bangladesh Flag Over Sedition Case Registered Against 18 Bangladeshi Hindus

Indore: Hindu Jagran Manch Burns Bangladesh Flag Over Sedition Case Registered Against 18 Bangladeshi Hindus

The members of the organisation gathered in front of the Collectorate and protested by burning the national flag of Bangladesh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 05:57 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Hindu Jagran Manch Burns Bangladesh Flag | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing anger over the sedition case registered against 18 people belonging to the Hindu community including a religious leader for hoisting saffron flags in Bangladesh, Hindu Jagran Manch demonstrated against Bangladesh on Sunday evening at Collectorate Square.

The members of the organisation gathered in front of the Collectorate and protested by burning the national flag of Bangladesh. They raised slogans against Bangladesh and the interim government’s chief adviser Mohammad Yunus. The protesters had put Mohammad Yunus's photo on the flag and burnt it.

Hindu Jagran Manch's district convenor Sumit Hardia said that Bangladesh's national flag and its leader's photo were burnt due to continuous atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. He said that Hindus are being continuously tortured in Bangladesh. Before 2000, there were 20% Hindus there.

Read Also
Indore: Five Youths Held For Damaging Six Vehicles To Terrify People
article-image

Now only 5-7% are left. Recently, a case of sedition was registered against 18 Hindus including a religious leader for hoisting saffron flags in Bangladesh which is very wrong.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde During Rally In Kurla
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde During Rally In Kurla
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit Thackeray In Mahim
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit Thackeray In Mahim
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik

‘Bangladesh always talks about relations at the international level, but by registering cases like this, it shows dictatorial attitude towards Hindus. We appeal to the responsible people of the country to intervene in this matter,’ Hardia said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Hindu Jagran Manch Burns Bangladesh Flag Over Sedition Case Registered Against 18...

Indore: Hindu Jagran Manch Burns Bangladesh Flag Over Sedition Case Registered Against 18...

'MP Is Developing At A Fast Pace,' Says Minister Tulsi Silawat

'MP Is Developing At A Fast Pace,' Says Minister Tulsi Silawat

Indore: Action Against 650 Antisocial Elements/Criminals

Indore: Action Against 650 Antisocial Elements/Criminals

Indore: Five Youths Held For Damaging Six Vehicles To Terrify People

Indore: Five Youths Held For Damaging Six Vehicles To Terrify People

Indore: Social Media Friend Arrested For Stabbing Woman, Her Younger Sister

Indore: Social Media Friend Arrested For Stabbing Woman, Her Younger Sister