Indore: Hindu Jagran Manch Burns Bangladesh Flag Over Sedition Case Registered Against 18 Bangladeshi Hindus

Indore: Hindu Jagran Manch Burns Bangladesh Flag

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing anger over the sedition case registered against 18 people belonging to the Hindu community including a religious leader for hoisting saffron flags in Bangladesh, Hindu Jagran Manch demonstrated against Bangladesh on Sunday evening at Collectorate Square.

The members of the organisation gathered in front of the Collectorate and protested by burning the national flag of Bangladesh. They raised slogans against Bangladesh and the interim government’s chief adviser Mohammad Yunus. The protesters had put Mohammad Yunus's photo on the flag and burnt it.

Hindu Jagran Manch's district convenor Sumit Hardia said that Bangladesh's national flag and its leader's photo were burnt due to continuous atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. He said that Hindus are being continuously tortured in Bangladesh. Before 2000, there were 20% Hindus there.

Now only 5-7% are left. Recently, a case of sedition was registered against 18 Hindus including a religious leader for hoisting saffron flags in Bangladesh which is very wrong.

‘Bangladesh always talks about relations at the international level, but by registering cases like this, it shows dictatorial attitude towards Hindus. We appeal to the responsible people of the country to intervene in this matter,’ Hardia said.