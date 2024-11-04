Indore: Five Youths Held For Damaging Six Vehicles To Terrify People | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested five people in connection with vandalising six vehicles to show their influence inVijay Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The accused were allegedly demanding money from a person to consume liquor and later damaged vehicles after they were refused money.

According to the police, the incident took place in Anjani Nagar on the night of October 31. Hanumant Rajwan lodged a complaint that he was standing outside the house as his children were bursting firecrackers when Vikas, Krishna, Sandeep, Bhola and other youths reached there. They asked for money to consume liquor. When Rajwan refused to give money, the accused started an argument with him and used abusive words.

Later, the accused damaged Rajwan’s vehicle and five other vehicles parked outside the house in the area. After registering a case under various sections, the police began a search for the accused and managed to arrest five of them on the second day.

The accused were identified as Sandeep alias Nanu, Deepak, Sanket, Ayush and Manish. They were produced before the court from where they were sent to jail. Police said that other youths were also involved in the crime and a search is on for them as well.