Indore: Higher Education Institutions told to ask young authors to participate in the YUVA contest

Indore: University Grants Commission has asked higher education institutions (HEIs) to encourage “young authors” to participate in the ongoing national contest under the YUVA mentorship scheme to write books about freedom fighters and related themes.

The online contest is being organised from June 1 to July 31 to select the authors under the scheme.

Dubbed YUVA (Young, Upcoming and Versatile Authors), the mentorship scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to mentor authors under the age of 30 and train them to promote reading, writing and book culture in the country, and project India and Indian writings globally.

“YUVA will be part of the India@75 Project (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) to bring to the fore the perspectives of the young generation of writers on themes like Unsung Heroes, Freedom Fighters Unknown and Forgotten Places and their role in national movement and other related themes in an innovative and creative manner,” UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said in the missive to HEIs.

National Book Trust is the implementing agency of the scheme. There is a provision for payment of a scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for a period of six months to be paid to each of the 75 authors selected in the month long contest.

National Book Trust will be publishing the books produced by the young authors as part of the mentorship scheme.

UGC asked all universities and their affiliated colleges/institutes to disseminate the information pertaining to the YUVA Scheme among the students/teachers/researchers to encourage greater participation in this prestigious scheme.