Indore: High Court suspects mischief in RE-2 matter, summons building officer

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday suspected some mischief in RE-2 project and summoned building officer of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Hearing a petition by Santosh Meena, division bench comprising Justice SC Sharma and Justice Shailendra Shukla directed building officer Ashwin Janwade to remain present before the court on November 18.

Petition was filed over delay in starting the road project. Janwade filed an affidavit dated 19-10-2020 and stated that the construction of the road would be subject to financial constrain.

The court noted that the aforesaid aspect did not find place in the meeting which took place on 19-10-2020. “It appears that there is some mischief committed in the matter and under the grab of financial constrain. the building officer and Indore Municipal Corporation wants to get away from the project of construction of the road,” the court observed.

The court directed Janwade to be present in person before it on November 18 and in the meanwhile he can also be free to file a fresh affidavit.

“It is further made clear that the respondents shall make all possible endeavour to complete the road in question, as soon as possible,” the court ruled.