Indore High Court Seeks MP Government's Response On Alleged Illegal Mining Across 2.516 Hectares In Khudail | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Indore Bench has sought instructions from the state government over allegations of illegal mining by M/s Dharti Highway LLP and M/s Dharti Mines LLP in Jaitpura Pedmi village of Khudail tehsil.

Hearing Writ Petition No. 44485/2026 on Wednesday, the court directed the government’s counsel to obtain instructions on the allegations raised by farmers Soodrabai and Atmaram Dangi. The next hearing is scheduled for Nov 17, 2026.

The petition, filed through advocate Amay Bajaj, alleges that mining activities have damaged private agricultural land, water sources and adjoining government land.

A key document submitted in the case is a joint inspection report dated May 19, 2026, prepared by a committee of revenue and mining department officials constituted by the Khudail SDO. The report recorded unauthorised excavation over 0.967 hectares in new Survey No. 168 and 1.549 hectares in Survey No. 167, totalling 2.516 hectares.

The petition also raises concerns over Soodrabai’s private agricultural land in Survey No. 171 and government grazing land in Survey Nos. 194/1 and 194/2. The farmers have sought an impartial joint demarcation to establish the actual boundaries of the mining lease and the affected private and government land.

The court was also apprised of closure orders issued by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board on April 3, 2025, under Section 33-A of the Water Act, 1974, and Section 31-A of the Air Act, 1981. The petition seeks clarity on compliance with these orders and the legal status of the mining units’ operations.

A May 21 representation by the Pedmi village sarpanch had also raised concerns about possible impacts on village ponds, a drain, a Hanuman temple, livestock and residents’ safety.

The state government is expected to clarify the action taken on the inspection findings, pollution-control orders and land demarcation issues at the next hearing.