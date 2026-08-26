Indore: High Court Order Puts ₹31 Lakh Of DAVV’s IMS Funds On Hold Amid Long-Pending PF, Salary Dispute | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A long-pending dispute concerning provident fund and salary-related issues of employees of some departments of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has reached the Jabalpur High Court.

In connection with the case, the court has ordered that around Rs 31 lakh from the accounts of the Institute of Management Studies (IMS) be put on hold.

The bank informed the university’s finance controller’s office about the action on Tuesday. The development created concern among university officials.

According to university officials, the matter is around 15 years old. Employees from three to four departments had approached the court over issues related to PF and salaries. The university has been submitting its response and presenting its stand before the court from time to time.

Officials said that in a case related to IMS, the High Court issued an order following which payment of around ?31 lakh has been stopped. The bank subsequently informed the university about the action taken in compliance with the court’s directions.

DAVV registrar Prajwal Khare said that cases related to the PF of employees are pending before the court. He said the bank has taken action in accordance with the court’s order in the matter. The university will proceed further based on the directions issued by the court.