Indore High Court Hears PIL Against Highway Land Acquisition | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday heard a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Suryavanshi) questioning the validity of a land acquisition notification issued for a national highway project.

The case, filed through its national president Sapna, challenges a notification issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under Section 3A of the National Highways Act, 1956.

Senior advocate Ajay Bagadia, appearing for the petitioner and assisted by advocate Poorva Mahajan, argued that the notification fails to meet legal requirements as it does not provide a proper description of the locality affected by the proposed acquisition.

The petitioner relied on the Supreme Court ruling in Competent Authority vs Barangore Jute Factory to support the contention.

During the hearing, the court was informed that copies of the petition had been served to Romesh Dave, deputy solicitor general, representing the Union government. The bench directed the petitioner to furnish copies of the petition and annexures to advocate Anita Sharma, appearing for the NHAI, within two working days.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi listed the matter for further hearing on April 27. The court also ordered that the names of the respective counsel be reflected in the cause list for the next hearing