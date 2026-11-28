Indore High Court Grants MP Government Final Four-Week Deadline To Update Reply On Groundwater Policy | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted the state government four weeks as a ‘last indulgence’ to submit an additional reply in a writ petition concerning groundwater table policy.

A division bench comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Pavan Kumar Dwivedi passed the order on Friday while hearing a PIL. During the proceedings, deputy advocate general Shreya Raj Saxena, appearing on behalf of the advocate general, sought further time to file the additional response. The bench allowed the request while listing the matter for the week commencing January 18, 2027.

The directive follows an earlier hearing in the same matter on October 22, 2026, before a division bench of Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Jai Kumar Pillai. At that hearing, the court noted that while the state government had already submitted a reply in the case, it dated back to 2019.

Government Advocate Pradyumna Kibe had then submitted to the court that new groundwater policies would likely have been brought into force in the intervening years, seeking time to obtain instructions and place subsequent documents on record. Finding the request reasonable, the bench had adjourned the case to the week of November 23, 2026, leading to Friday's hearing where the final four-week window was granted.