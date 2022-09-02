e-Paper Get App

Indore: High Court gives a last chance to govt, FB, Insta, Twitter to file reply

The court was hearing a PIL over online activities, including online gambling, circulation of pornographic content and economic frauds among others

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 01:49 AM IST
Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court building |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has given time for eight weeks to the Union government and social media platforms, including Facebook India, Instagram, Twitter and Whatsapp to file their replies over a PIL seeking regulations on online activities.

A division Bench of justice Vivek Rusia and justice Amarnath Kesarwan directed the respondents that it would be the last chance for them to submit their replies, or else the matter would be decided on merit.

The PIL was filed by Maatr Foundation through counsel Amay Bajaj against the violation of the laws of the land by social media platforms by allowing different online activities. The next hearing in the matter will be held on October 17.

The court had asked government counsel to obtain instructions about the nodal officer but the details could not be furnished. Petitioner’s counsel had raised issues over such activities as online gambling, economic frauds, spreading communal hatred, data theft, circulation of obscene photos of gods, and others.

Respondents from the government include the ministry of electronics and information technology, ministry of communications, ministry of commerce and industries, ministry of finance and others.

