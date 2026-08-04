Indore High Court: Girl Says Mother Spends Too Much Time On Mobile Phone | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an unusual observation during the hearing of a habeas corpus petition, a girl told the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court that while she had no objection to living with her mother, she was unhappy with her mother's constant involvement with her mobile phone.

The observation came during the hearing of a petition filed by Jaimala Yadav seeking custody of her two children.

A division bench of Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Alok Awasthi recorded on Monday that both children, who appeared before the court with their mother, expressed willingness to stay with her.

However, the order specifically noted that daughter Soumya Pardesi objected to her mother's "continuous involvement in the telephone". The court did not elaborate on the remark or its context.

The bench observed that the mother and children would reconcile over time and disposed of the habeas corpus petition, holding that no further orders were required.

The case arose after Yadav alleged that her parents and brothers had forcibly taken away her children. On July 27, the High Court directed that the children, Soumya Pardesi and Shashwat Pardesi, be produced before it.

After interacting with them, the court found that they had been living with their maternal grandparents in the same locality as their mother and were meeting her regularly. It had then directed that the children remain with Yadav for seven days before appearing again before the court.