Indore: High Court dismisses petition challenging Daly College voter list

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition claiming irregularities in voters’ list for Daly College elections.

Old Dalians Association members Siddharth Kapadia and Tejas Gupta had filed the petition in the court stating that some irregularities have taken place in the matter of preparation of voter list and in spite of repeated representations, the list was not corrected and the respondents are proceeding ahead with the election.

The petitioners prayed for deletion of names of some members from the voter list and have also prayed for use of the electronic ballot in place of the paper ballot.

Daly College counsel Gaurav Chhabra argued before the court that the elections were announced on September 10 and the list of voters was uploaded on the website on September 12. “Corrections in the voter list were permissible up to October 3 and a final voter list was also issued. The petition has been filed in the court on November 10 when the process of election has already begun and it is at the verge of conclusion on December 13,” Chhabra said.

Justice SC Sharma observed two rulingss by the Supreme Court wherein it stated that once the process of election is set in motion, the high court should not stay the continuation of the election process, even if there may some alleged irregularities or breach of rules while preparing with the electoral roll.

The Supreme Court has further held that once the result of election is declared, it would be opened to appellants therein to challenge the elections of the returned candidate, if aggrieved, by filing an election petition.

With these observation, Justice Sharma dismissed the petition.