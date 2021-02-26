Indore: High Court directs to hold municipal polls without delay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh high court has directed the state government and State Election Commission (SEC) to hold urban body elections without any delay.

The court's direction came on a plea filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Bharat Parekh through advocate Harshwardhan Sharma. The plea was filed on February 20, last year. "Bharat Parekh, Councillor of ward 71 of Indore Municipal Corporation has filed a plea in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

In the plea, we have apprised that court that it is under the constitution that a notification needs to be issued by the government and the State Election Commission (SEC) before the end of the 5-year term of a municipal corporation, municipality, or Nagar panchayat," advocate Sharma told ANI.

"Despite this, the state government and the State Election Commission continued to hold elections without any reason. After we filed the petition on February 20, 2020, the Honorable High Court asked the Commissioner of the SEC to submit a written affidavit detailing the reason for the delay," he added. The advocate said that the hearing of the petition could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was scheduled to be heard today (Thursday) and the court order. After the submission made by the state government and SEC, the High Court has given clear direction to both to hold elections without any delay," he said.

The plea was filed as people of the state were being deprived of their right to elect their representative, the lawyer said.