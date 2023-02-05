Indore: High Court advocate threatened by two unidentified youth

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police registered a case against two unidentified persons for threatening a High Court advocate of dire consequences under the Central Kotwali police station jurisdiction on Saturday. The advocate had pleaded a case before the court for a Hindu organisation. He alleged that the youth talked about the Udainagar incident and fled after threatening him. The police were not able to identify the youths till the filing of the report.

According to the police, Advocate Anil Naidu has lodged a complaint that he was on his way to court on his vehicle when two persons stopped him near Sanjay Setu and they threatened him with dire consequences. They told the advocate that he will be killed like a person in Udainagar a few months ago. They also talked about a case of a woman, who was caught while allegedly capturing a video during the court proceedings of a case in the court a few days ago.

After that the accused fled from the scene. Advocate Naidu informed his colleagues about the incident and later reached the Central Kotwali police station to lodge an FIR. The police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and started a search for the accused. The CCTVs installed near the spot are being checked by the police to identify the accused.

Advocate Naidu informed media persons that the youths first tried to stop him near the Nandlalpura Square but Naidu didn't stop. The accused chased him and they stopped him near Sanjay Setu.

