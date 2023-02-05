Indore: 2 youths killed in separate accidents, one injured 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a youth was killed while his friend got injured after they were hit by a vehicle in the Tukoganj area, police said on Saturday. The youths were going to Sarwate Bus Stand area for some work on a bike when the accident happened. The police are checking the CCTVs of the area to identify the vehicle which hit their bike.

According to the police, the incident took place near Ghantaghar Square late on Friday. The deceased named Vedant Pancholi, 26 year, a resident of Rajgarh along with his friend when they got injured in the accident. The passersby informed the police about the incident. They were taken to the hospital but Vedant could not be saved. The police are trying to take the statement of his friend as his condition is stated to be out of danger.

Police said that Vedant hailed from Rajgarh and he was staying somewhere in Vijay Nagar area in a rented house. He was employed as an HR manager in a company in the city. The police have handed over the body to his family members after the autopsy examination and further investigation is underway.

In another incident, a youth named Vikas Devda, 24 year was found injured on the service lane on Bypass Road under the Kanadia police station jurisdiction on Saturday. The passersby informed the police and the ambulance after which he was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. Police said that Vikas was a driver with a company and he was on his way home when an unidentified vehicle hit him. The police are examining the CCTVs of the area to identify the errant driver.

