Indore: Heavy rain with thunder and lightning hits city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Large number of people spent a sleepless night on Friday when heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms lashed the city. The clap of thunder was so loud that it sounded like an explosion, waking up many with a start, and there was continuous lightning from 2.30 am to 4 am.

The downpour was so heavy that 2.29 inches of rain was recorded in an hour by the weather station of the Regional Meteorological department at city Airport. Similarly, the pollution monitoring station at Regal Square recorded about 3 inches of rainfall in half an hour from 3 am to 3.30 am on Saturday.

Around 4.4 inches of rainfall was recorded from Friday morning to Saturday evening including 4.2 inches rainfall recorded in 24 hours between Friday morning and Saturday morning. With this, the record of total rainfall in the city reached to 645.6 mm i.e. 25.41 inches, so far.

The thunderstorm and lighting not only scared the people but the rain water submerged the low-lying areas of the city and also submerged major roads of the city.

The weather on Saturday remained hot and humid as the sun and clouds played hide and seek and the clouds opened up for a few minutes in the afternoon.

Chances of heavy rainfall on Sunday as well

The Regional Meteorological department officials sounded alert for heavy thunderstorms in Indore and other nearby districts.

The cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts with the associated cyclonic circulation above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours. The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Guna, Jabalpur, Pendra Road, Jharsuguda, centre of low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts and thence southeastwards to north Andaman Sea.

Under the influence of these conditions, weather remains the same in the Indore region and chances of heavy rainfall are high on Sunday as well.

Mayor takes note of low lying areas

Just a few hours after taking oath, the newly elected Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav was on the field, taking stock of the condition in the city due to the rain on Friday night. He remained active throughout the night and directed the officials to ensure that no water logging takes place and to keep an eye on low-lying areas.

Lakes too filling fast

With continuous rainfall in the city, not only Yeshwant Sagar but other lakes like Sirpur, Bada Bilawali and others are also filling fast as the water level is increasing in these lakes swiftly.