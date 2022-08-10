Indore: Heavy rain throws life out of gear

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): When it rains, it pours. Heavy rain once again lashed the city on Tuesday, throwing city life completely out of gear. Low-lying areas were worst-hit as rainwater entered houses and people had to spend the night draining it out.

Major areas affected due to heavy rain were the western areas of the city mainly Dwarkapuri, Annapurna, Rajendra Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, Raj Mahal Colony, and others.

CLOSE SHAVE FOR TWO

It was a close shave for two people who were driving the cars swept away in the rainwater flowing like a river. Local residents of Prajapat Nagar saved them from the heavy flowing water.Video of the two cars being swept away went viral on social media after which a team of Indore Municipal Corporation reached the scene. However, Dwarkapuri police station had no information about the incident.

The day started with the sky partially cloudy but it turned dark by evening and soon it started raining.

The rain came down in sheets and played havoc in the city. The office goers returned soaked while almost all areas of the city witnessed water-logging.

The regional meteorological department forecast that the city would continue to witness moderate to heavy rainfall for till August 11.

Meanwhile, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav visited low-lying areas in Ward No 80 and 85 that had submerged due to the heavy downpour.

Roads submerged, traffic jams witnessed

Driving on city roads, which were submerged in water, remained the most difficult obstacle for the commuters and traffic snarls compounded their woes further.

The BRTS, like always, was one of the most-affected roads. Rainwater had gathered in the motor vehicle lanes of the BRTS, which gave trying times to the commuters.

The traffic flow was low but still jams were witnessed almost on all roads due to water-logging. It was hard to drive on roads, which were filled with rainwater and it was difficult to anticipate how deep the pothole was.

Over 2-inch rainfall recorded

A total of 51.7 mm (little over two inch) rainfall was recorded by the weather station of the regional meteorological department at city airport while the pollution monitoring station at Regal Square recorded over 43 mm rainfall till 8.30 pm. With this, the total rainfall in city has crossed the mark of 26.8 inches of rainfall (683.2 mm) so far.

