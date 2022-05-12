Indore: Heat-induced seasonal disorders, dehydration, body ache, fever a common malady

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the day temperature has been hovering over 42 degrees Celsius for the past couple of days, the city’s doctors have raised the alarm for the rising number of cases of seasonal disorders—mainly dehydration, body ache and fever. According to doctors, about 20 per cent of the patients reaching the hospital OPDs are suffering from these issues and the number is rising by the day.

‘Keep hydrated’

‘People from all walks of life are suffering from dehydration, body ache, fever and other issues due to the high temperatures prevailing in the city for a long time. The number of footfalls in the OPD of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital is about 2,900 per day and about 200 patients have been coming in daily with seasonal disorders. People must keep themselves hydrated and must wear suitable clothes to brace for the heat’ — Dr PS Thakur, superintendent of MY Hospital

‘Juices in the diet’

‘Indeed, there’s a rise in the number of cases of dehydration and other seasonal diseases. Along with elders, children, too, are falling prey to seasonal disorders. People must avoid moving out of their homes in the afternoons if it isn’t that important and must increase juices in their diet’ — Dr Anil Dongre, medical officer and in-charge of Musakhedi public health centre

Ways to keep hydrated

1. Keep yourself hydrated: Drink adequate water and add juices in your daily diet

2. Take a lukewarm shower: Lukewarm water keep the body active by keeping the bloodstream cool

3. Avoid drinking tea or coffee: They increase the body’s core temperature

4. Eat light meals: This helps soothe the digestion system

Temperature over 42°C

§ The day temperature remained over 42 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and the regional meteorological department officials said that it would remain the same for the next couple of days

§ The night temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius which was 1 degree Celsius above normal while the day temperature was recorded at 42.2 degrees Celsius which was 2 degrees Celsius above normal

‘Moisture incursion’

‘The day temperature would have increased over 43 degrees Celsius, but it remained stable due to the cloudy weather caused due to the trough passing through north-east Madhya Pradesh and incursion of moisture from the Bay of Bengal’ —Meteorological department officials

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:15 AM IST