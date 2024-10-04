Indore: Health Workers Of Govt & Private Medical Institutions To Be Felicitated By Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh

Divisional commissioner Deepak Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The health workers of government and private medical institutions providing excellent services in health camps will be felicitated on Friday. Under the guidance of divisional commissioner Deepak Singh, large-scale health camps were organised in all the districts of the division.

Through these health camps, a large number of residents of remote rural areas got the benefit of health services. Government and private medical institutions provided their services in these health camps. The felicitation ceremony of doctors, officers and employees of private medical colleges providing health services to the villagers in health camps will be organised on Friday from 3 pm in MGM Medical College Auditorium.

On this occasion, divisional commissioner Deepak Singh will felicitate them for doing excellent work. On this occasion, all district collectors of the division, chief executive officers of the District Panchayat will be specially present.

The health workers of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Indore, Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Government Medical College Khandwa, Government Ashtang Ayurveda College Indore, Ayush College District Burhanpur, various private medical institutions of Indore, Shri Aurobindo Medical College, Index Medical College, LNCT Medical College, Cancer Foundation, Bombay Hospital, Apollo Rajshree Hospital, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Shelby Hospital, Vishesh Jupiter Hospital, Medanta Hospital, Choithram Hospital, Care CHL Hospital, Shankara Eye Hospital, Choithram Netralaya and all the chief medical and health officers of the division, block medical officers, Mhow (Manpur), Bhikangaon, Sendhwa, Nepanagar, Pandhana, Manawar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Sanwer and all the district program managers will be honoured.