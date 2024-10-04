 Indore: Health Workers Of Govt & Private Medical Institutions To Be Felicitated By Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Health Workers Of Govt & Private Medical Institutions To Be Felicitated By Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh

Indore: Health Workers Of Govt & Private Medical Institutions To Be Felicitated By Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh

Through these health camps, a large number of residents of remote rural areas got the benefit of health services.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 01:19 AM IST
article-image
Divisional commissioner Deepak Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The health workers of government and private medical institutions providing excellent services in health camps will be felicitated on Friday. Under the guidance of divisional commissioner Deepak Singh, large-scale health camps were organised in all the districts of the division.

Through these health camps, a large number of residents of remote rural areas got the benefit of health services. Government and private medical institutions provided their services in these health camps. The felicitation ceremony of doctors, officers and employees of private medical colleges providing health services to the villagers in health camps will be organised on Friday from 3 pm in MGM Medical College Auditorium.

On this occasion, divisional commissioner Deepak Singh will felicitate them for doing excellent work. On this occasion, all district collectors of the division, chief executive officers of the District Panchayat will be specially present.

Read Also
Indore Municipal Corporation Seeks FIR Over Unauthorised Flex Hoardings For Exhibition
article-image

The health workers of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Indore, Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Government Medical College Khandwa, Government Ashtang Ayurveda College Indore, Ayush College District Burhanpur, various private medical institutions of Indore, Shri Aurobindo Medical College, Index Medical College, LNCT Medical College, Cancer Foundation, Bombay Hospital, Apollo Rajshree Hospital, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Shelby Hospital, Vishesh Jupiter Hospital, Medanta Hospital, Choithram Hospital, Care CHL Hospital, Shankara Eye Hospital, Choithram Netralaya and all the chief medical and health officers of the division, block medical officers, Mhow (Manpur), Bhikangaon, Sendhwa, Nepanagar, Pandhana, Manawar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Sanwer and all the district program managers will be honoured.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Water Supply: Sufficient Stock In 7 Lakes, 34% Daily Losses Due To Theft And Leakages Raise Concerns
Mumbai Water Supply: Sufficient Stock In 7 Lakes, 34% Daily Losses Due To Theft And Leakages Raise Concerns
Mumbai: Record-Breaking ₹14 Crore Sale For 4-BHK Apartment In Borivali Sets New Benchmark In Real Estate Market
Mumbai: Record-Breaking ₹14 Crore Sale For 4-BHK Apartment In Borivali Sets New Benchmark In Real Estate Market
DGGI Issues Over 300 Show-Cause Notices To Top Executives For Wrongfully Availing Input Tax Credits
DGGI Issues Over 300 Show-Cause Notices To Top Executives For Wrongfully Availing Input Tax Credits
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Sowing Seeds Of Hate, Pledges To Protect Constitution; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Sowing Seeds Of Hate, Pledges To Protect Constitution; VIDEO

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Auspicious Beginning For Shardiya Navratri

Ujjain: Auspicious Beginning For Shardiya Navratri

Indore: Man Badly Beaten In Train, Dies Due To Delay In Treatment

Indore: Man Badly Beaten In Train, Dies Due To Delay In Treatment

Indore: License Of Six Liquor Shops Suspended For Selling Liquor Above MRP & Below MSP

Indore: License Of Six Liquor Shops Suspended For Selling Liquor Above MRP & Below MSP

Indore: Health Workers Of Govt & Private Medical Institutions To Be Felicitated By Divisional...

Indore: Health Workers Of Govt & Private Medical Institutions To Be Felicitated By Divisional...

Indore: Start Mutation Of Plots Below 2,000 Square Feet By Admin panel; Suggestion Given To Link...

Indore: Start Mutation Of Plots Below 2,000 Square Feet By Admin panel; Suggestion Given To Link...