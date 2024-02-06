Indore Health Updates: Docs Screen Students In Hatod After Four Suffer From Chickenpox |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four new cases of chickenpox found in a hostel in Hatod area has sent the city health officials on tizzy. School students living in a private hostel in Hatod were found suffering from the highly contagious disease after which a team of doctors led by district epidemiologist screened all other students in the hostel.

‘We received information about four students suffering from chickenpox as they have blisters on their body and having recurrent fever. We sent a team of doctors who confirmed it as cases of chickenpox after which the students were kept in isolation,’ district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said. She added that the affected are in observation and recovering as they did not require hospitalisation.

‘Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease due to which we screened other students in the hostel and asked the hostel management to maintain hygiene for keeping children safe. However, it is a relief for us that it was not an outbreak and we contained the disease to four students,’ Dr Mishra said. The health department had released an advisory against cases of chickenpox in 2023 and officials said that the transition in weather is one of the reasons for the same.