Indore: ​Health dept getting school students to motivate their families to take jab

Mhow:

There are still many families and individuals who have not yet taken advantage of the free vaccination by the government whereas some have not had the second dose.

To spread awareness about the vaccination and its importance, the doctor in charge of the local Madhya Bharat government hospital Dr HR Verma along with his team went to the government school, Hariphatak and interacted with several students and educated them about the seriousness of the Covid disease and the number of lives that were lost in the pandemic and the other diseases that have spawned due to it along with many other things and urged them to motivate there family members who have not yet gotten the jab and to bring them to take the second dose if they have not for some reason so that everyone can be safe from the Covid disease.

Dr Verma also taught the students to keep the area near their houses clean, to wash hands properly before eating food, and to wear full clothing to keep safe from mosquitoes. Verma told the students the various benefits of the vaccine and asked them to get their parents to take the jab and also answered the students’ questions.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:29 AM IST