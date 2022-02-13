Indore: Health department calling up people to take their due precaution dose

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The laidback attitude of people towards taking the precaution dose of vaccine has become a matter of concern for the health department officials as they could not achieve even half the vaccination target on Saturday.

The department had set a target of over 15,000 doses to be administered mainly as the second dose of vaccine for children between 15 and 17 years and the precaution dose of health care workers, frontline workers, and those above 60 years, but they could administer only 7,751 doses.

To boost the vaccination numbers, the health department had also started calling people whose precaution dose is pending but to no avail. City officials had also increased the number of mobile vans for vaccinating people at their doorstep but didn’t get the expected response, mainly from the frontline workers.

“We have vaccinated over 7,751 people on Saturday till 7 pm, though updation of figures will continue till late in the night on Cowin portal. The number is much lower than expected. Earlier, festivities and cold weather were the main reasons due to which people were not coming to take the due dose, and now, it seems that the laidback attitude is the reason,” an immunization officer said.

Things were different amid the Covid wave as people were running from pillar to post to get themselves vaccinated, the officer added.

He said vaccination was done at over 157 sites, and out of 7,751 doses, over 2,900 doses were administered as the second dose to teenagers between 15 and 17 years.

At present, over 1 lakh doses of Covishield are still left in the stock of the health department. Officials said that the stock would be used for vaccination drives for the entire week.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:07 AM IST