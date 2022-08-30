Indore: Health department blames festivities for slow pace of vaccination

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s health department officials, who have been blaming festivities for the slow pace of vaccination, have planned to run a mega-campaign for administering the free precautionary dose on one of the most important festivals, that is Ganesha Chaturthi on August 31.

The department has failed to vaccinate more than 15 per cent of the targeted population with the third dose in more than one and a half months as only 4.08 lakh people have taken the dose so far out of over 28 lakh people in the city.

“The department has already conducted four mega-vaccination drives in the past one month and three more such drives will be organised in the next month to motivate people. Now, even the officials believe that they will not be able to administer the precautionary dose to all the population in the remaining days of the free vaccination drive by the Union Government in 75 days from July 15,” health officials said.

According to the CoWIN portal, the number of precautionary doses administered on Monday was over 1,500 and it is increasing barely to 8,000 doses in a week.

‘Drive will pick up pace again’

‘The downpour was the reason for the drive being hit badly, while the festivities are another reason.

The number of doses administered on Monday was good as we could vaccinate over 1,500 people. But, due to the long spell of rainfall in the past few days, fewer people managed to reach the vaccination centre. The vaccination drive will pick up pace again and more people will be inoculated during the mega-campaign on Wednesday’

— Dr Tarun Gupta, district immunisation officer

